Ivan Pace named NFC defensive player of the week

The Vikings defense couldn’t afford to give up any points in Week 14 and linebacker Ivan Pace helped make sure that the unit stood tall against the Raiders.

Pace stuffed the stat sheet with 13 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in Minnesota’s 3-0 win. The interception came on Las Vegas’ first offensive play after Greg Joseph’s field goal snapped a scoreless tie and enabled the Vikings to bleed away all but the final seven seconds of the game.

The NFL named Pace the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his effort.

Pace signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent this year and he has become a key part of their defense as a starter. He has 68 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble on the year.