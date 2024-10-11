 Skip navigation
I’ve got plenty of copies of Father of Mine to donate

  
Published October 11, 2024 12:58 PM

As explained on Thursday’s PFT Live, I have a problem.

Well, I have several problems. Here’s another one. Even if it’s a good problem to have.

A benefactor of means, moved by something I wrote about my father on his birthday last month, purchased $10,000 worth of Father of Mine hard copies for me to donate as I see fit.

It worked out to more than 600 copies, which are in boxes in my garage. I’m mailing out 10 of them today as prizes for last weekend’s giveaway. I’m looking to move more of them than one at a time.

Send any ideas to florio@profootballtalk.com. One possibility I’m exploring is donating them to inmates in my home state. I’ve reached out to the West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation; they asked for a synopsis of the book because certain materials are prohibited.

I was tempted to be a smartass and say, “It’s a manual on how to bust out of prison.” The fact that it’s a mob book with murder and mayhem and whatnot might have the same effect.

Regardless, give me any ideas. And if you’re someone who’s in position to take a chunk of them and distribute them for a good cause and would like to make the case for 25 or 50 or 100 or, you know, all of them, let me know.

You can get your own copy of Father of Mine here. The sequel, Son of Mine, is here. The ebooks are very cheap. The print editions aren’t much more expensive.