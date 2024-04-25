J.J. McCarthy favored to be a Top 5 pick, but still no clarity on which team drafts him

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be a Top 5 pick in tonight’s NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed. But no one knows where in the Top 5 he’s going.

McCarthy is a -250 favorite to go in the Top 5, but he’s not the favorite to go in any individual spot in the Top 5: Caleb Williams is favored to go No. 1, Jayden Daniels is favored to go No. 2, Drake Maye is favored to go No. 3, Marvin Harrison Jr. is favored to go No. 4 and Malik Nabers is favored to go No. 5.

What that means is that the gambling community expects some team to take McCarthy in the Top 5, likely by trading up, but no one is sure which team that will be or where they’ll move up to get him.

The Vikings have the shortest odds to take McCarthy, at +170. The Patriots are next at +200, followed by the Giants at +500, Broncos at +900, Raiders at +1300 and Commanders at +1600.

With two first-round picks, the Vikings are hoping they have the ammunition to move up to take a quarterback, and McCarthy may be the quarterback they’re focused on. But McCarthy’s destination remains a mystery on the morning of Draft Day.