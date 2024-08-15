J.J. McCarthy is the first first-round QB to miss his whole rookie season to injury

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has earned a dubious distinction.

McCarthy, who was lost for the season with a preseason knee injury, is the first rookie quarterback since the common draft began in 1967 to be selected in the first round and miss his entire rookie season because of an injury.

Other first-round quarterbacks have sat out all year, but never because of an injury suffered before the season even started:

Jordan Love in 2020 spent the whole season on the sideline behind Aaron Rodgers.

Jason Campbell in 2005 spent the whole season on the sideline behind Mark Brunell and Patrick Ramsey.

Carson Palmer in 2003 spent the whole season on the sideline behind Jon Kitna.

Kelly Stouffer in 1987 sat out the entire season in a contract dispute.

Jim Kelly in 1983 chose to play in the USFL instead of the NFL.

Ken O’Brien in 1983 spent the whole season on the sideline behind Richard Todd.

Steve Pisarkiewicz in 1977 spent the whole season on the sideline behind Jim Hart.

That history doesn’t tell us anything about what kind of quarterback McCarthy will become. Campbell, Stouffer and Pisarkiewicz never amounted to much, but Kelly is in the Hall of Fame, O’Brien and Palmer were Pro Bowlers and Love’s career is on the upswing. So McCarthy may have a bright NFL career ahead of him. But that career won’t get off the ground until 2025.