nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

J.J. McCarthy is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:08 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is ineligible for the offensive rookie of the year award this year, but he can take home other prizes and he picked one up for his performance in his regular season debut.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that McCarthy has been named the NFC offensive player of the week for the opening week of the 2025 season.

For the first three-quarters of Monday night’s game against the Bears, McCarthy was not a contender for the award but things changed dramatically over the final 15 minutes. McCarthy threw two touchdowns, completed a pass for a two-point conversion, and ran for a touchdown over three drives as the Vikings went from 11 points down to a 27-24 win over their divisional rivals.

McCarthy, who missed the 2024 season with a knee injury, was 13-of-20 for 143 yards and he ran two times for 25 yards. Those numbers are relatively modest, but McCarthy played his best in the biggest moments and the Vikings will be hoping that’s just the start of big things for him.