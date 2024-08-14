 Skip navigation
McCarthy's knee injury a 'gut punch' for Vikings
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
Bears' Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
J.J. McCarthy out for season with knee injury

  
Published August 14, 2024 02:00 PM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss his rookie season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced in his Wednesday press conference that McCarthy’s knee surgery revealed that the quarterback required a full repair of his meniscus, which will sideline him for all of 2024.

McCarthy was on the field for 30 snaps in Minnesota’s preseason opener against the Raiders. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

With McCarthy out for the year, Sam Darnold is now in line to start for Minnesota throughout 2024.

The Vikings are in Cleveland this week for joint practices with the Browns before the two teams play on Saturday afternoon.