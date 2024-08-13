J.J. McCarthy sits out practice with knee soreness

Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is not participating in the Vikings’ Monday night practice.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said McCarthy reported right knee soreness to the team’s medical staff.

“Out of precaution we’re going to continue an evaluation on him and get some more testing done,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. "[He is a] very important player, obviously, so we want to make sure we’re smart before he participates, making sure we have a good understanding of where he’s at.”

McCarthy played 30 snaps in the preseason opener and went 11-of-17 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was scheduled to receive more snaps with the first-team offense this week, O’Connell said.

The Vikings are traveling to Cleveland later this week for joint practices with the Browns before Saturday’s preseason game, and O’Connell was uncertain whether McCarthy will make the trip.

But O’Connell doesn’t appear concerned about McCarthy long term.

"[It’s] some kind of routine soreness that a lot of guys after their first preseason game sometimes come in with, and it was something we wanted to be smart about,” O’Connell said.

Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are the other quarterbacks on the roster.