J.J. McCarthy throws an unimpressive first pitch at Twins game

The Vikings won’t have to worry about quarterback J.J. McCarthy ever threatening to play baseball.

McCarthy threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday night. It did not go well.

It got away from the catcher, technically a wild pitch. Not as wild as all-time awful first pitches (e.g., 50 Cent), but awful as it relates to professional athletes who throw things for a living.

The first pitch is a no-win proposition for an athlete. if you nail it, you were supposed to. If you fail, you’ll get razzed for it, relentlessly.

You might even end up with a nickname. You know, like J.J-Lo-and-Outside.