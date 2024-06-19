J.J. McCarthy throws an unimpressive first pitch at Twins game

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. McCarthy throws an unimpressive first pitch at Twins game

  
Published June 18, 2024 11:24 PM

The Vikings won’t have to worry about quarterback J.J. McCarthy ever threatening to play baseball.

McCarthy threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday night. It did not go well.

It got away from the catcher, technically a wild pitch. Not as wild as all-time awful first pitches (e.g., 50 Cent), but awful as it relates to professional athletes who throw things for a living.

The first pitch is a no-win proposition for an athlete. if you nail it, you were supposed to. If you fail, you’ll get razzed for it, relentlessly.

You might even end up with a nickname. You know, like J.J-Lo-and-Outside.