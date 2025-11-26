J.J. McCarthy will be limited on Wednesday, Max Brosmer to take first-team reps

Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is making progress through the concussion protocol, but as the Vikings begin their practice week, Max Brosmer is more in line to start Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell explained that McCarthy will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, taking part in individual drills. But Brosmer will take the first-team reps.

"[McCarthy has] cleared enough of the protocol to at least participate in a limited capacity today. That’s kind of part of the next step of it,” O’Connell said in his press conference. "[T]his is not talking about a hand or an ankle or anything like that — we’re talking about his head. And it’s obviously something as a former player and just kind of thinking about it in that context, we want to make sure we defer to the medical team. But then, also, what we feel is best. And we’re still not in a place to declare anything yet. Just kind of listening to where it’s at right now and where it could get to.

“But we’re obviously going to be smart, both for what’s best for our team and what’s best, most importantly, for J.J. ... And as the week goes on, we’ll be able to update you guys on what he’s able to do.”

If Brosmer does end up being the team’s starting quarterback this week, O’Connell said he’s confident Brosmer is prepared for the opportunity.

“[H]e’s done nothing but just attack it every day and continue to understand that the reps with Carson [Wentz] or J.J. at different points in the season are going to be pretty hard to come by,” O’Connell said. “So, he maximizes the practice squad reps — the look-team reps, I should say.

“So, he’s done everything to be ready when his number’s been called, and he’ll be ready if that’s what takes place on Sunday. And I’ll have a lot of confidence in him if that’s what happens.”

Brosmer, 24, went undrafted out of Minnesota this year after transferring from New Hampshire. He has completed 5-of-8 passes in his three appearances for 42 yards.