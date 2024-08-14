 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.J. McCarthy’s rookie season could be over before it even began

  
Published August 14, 2024 10:43 AM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy made his preseason debut on Saturday. It might be the last we see of him until next preseason.

His torn meniscus will either be trimmed or repaired. The former points to a quick return. The latter would likely knock him out until 2025.

The problem with a quick fix is that he’ll have less meniscus for the rest of his life. Which could be a problem, sooner or later, in his career as a pro athlete. The repair should, in theory, make him as good as new.

While it’s unfortunate both for player and team, it’s not nearly the same as the late August knee injury suffered by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, eight years ago. There’s no reason to think McCarthy shouldn’t be as good as new by next season, if the meniscus is repaired and not trimmed.