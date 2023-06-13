 Skip navigation
J.J. Watt doesn’t see the point in signing a one-day contract with the Texans

  
Published June 13, 2023 01:11 PM
J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor this season, but one thing he won’t do is sign a one-day contract.

“As far as the one-day contract, I personally just don’t really understand or see the reason for it,” Watt said, via Drew Dougherty of the Texans. “It’s more just a ceremonial piece of paper. I think that the Ring of Honor and all that comes with it is more than enough. I think they’ve done it first class the whole way and I appreciate that. I haven’t even filled out or done any retirement papers or anything. So I don’t really feel the need to sign a one-day contract or anything. It’s just a piece of paper.”

And while there’s no real reason to sign a one-day contract, one reason not to sign a one-day contract is that it complicates the process if a player decides he wants to come out of retirement. Watt is currently a free agent and could change his mind about retiring and sign with any team he wants, if a contender asks him to sign at some point down the road. If he were to sign a one-day contract and then retire, he’d be on the Texans’ reserve/retired list and would need to ask the Texans to release him before he could sign.

So Watt gets nothing out of signing a piece of paper -- and he won’t.