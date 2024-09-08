J.K. Dobbins 12-yard touchdown gives Chargers 16-7 lead over Raiders

The Chargers have found the end zone for the first time in 2024.

Running back J.K. Dobbins has put Los Angeles up over Las Vegas by two possessions with a 12-yard touchdown.

Dobbins’ run capped a six-play, 61-yard drive to put Los Angeles in control of the game with 14:55 left in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ defense had been in control for most of the game, but Las Vegas’ offense is not holding up its end of the bargain — resulting in the defense being put in unfavorable positions.

Dobbins now has seven carries for 65 yards in his Chargers debut.

He was able to play just one game for Baltimore last year but certainly appears healthy to start 2024.

So far, Justin Herbert is 14-of-21 for 127 yards.

