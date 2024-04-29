 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.K. Dobbins: Chargers are getting a guy that’s gonna be healthy from now on

  
Published April 29, 2024 04:08 PM

J.K. Dobbins is playing for a new team and the running back is vowing to be more available to the Chargers than he was to the Ravens.

Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season in Baltimore, but tore his ACL in 2021 and then missed nine games in 2022 with further knee issues. He returned to action for the 2022 opener and tore his Achilles after eight carries in that game.

On Monday, Dobbins expressed confidence that the run of injuries has come to an end.

“The Chargers are getting a guy that’s gonna be healthy from now on,” Dobbins said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com.

As the last three years make clear for Dobbins and the last many years make clear for the Chargers, a player only has so much control over whether he can avoid getting hurt. That said, the Chargers would be thrilled if his prediction turns out to be correct.