J.K. Dobbins cleared for football activities, will begin free agent visits soon

Dr. Neal ElAttrache has cleared free agent running back J.K. Dobbins for all football activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

ElAttrache, the team doctor for the Dodgers and Rams, repaired Dobbins’ Achilles on Sept. 15, five days after the running back tore it in the season opener against the Texans.

ElAttrache noted that Dobbins looks “outstanding” after his rehab.

Dobbins is expected to begin taking free agent visits soon, according to Pelissero.

He has averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his career but has played only nine games over the past three years.

After rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries as a rookie in 2020, Dobbins tore an ACL during training camp in 2021. He missed all of 2021 and the first two games of 2022 before returning, but then another knee injury sidelined him six weeks.

He played only 30 snaps in the opener before tearing his Achilles.