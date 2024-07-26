J.K. Dobbins: I’m faster after my Achilles recovery, will be one of the best in the NFL

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins has played 24 games and missed 43 games in his injury-plagued NFL career, but he says he’s healthy and ready to be one of the best backs in the NFL in 2024.

“If I get the volume, I’ll be one of the best in the league,” Dobbins said. “I’ve shown that. Do you know how much yards I averaged per carry?”

Dobbins averages 5.8 yards per carry in his career, with 234 carries for 1,347 yards. Those are good numbers — or they would be good numbers for one season. But those are Dobbins’ numbers through four years of his NFL career. Last year Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his first game, but he says he feels better than ever now.

“This injury? I feel nothing. I actually feel faster,” Dobbins said.

After playing his entire four-year career with the Ravens, Dobbins is now in his first training camp with the Chargers. That reunites him with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for Dobbins’ first three seasons in Baltimore. Dobbins called Roman “a genius” for his ability to put running backs in good positions to succeed.

The best way for Dobbins to succeed is to stay healthy. He sounds confident he can.