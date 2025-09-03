J.K. Dobbins is ahead of R.J. Harvey on Broncos depth chart

The Broncos remade their running back group this offseason and the initial pecking order favors experience over potential.

J.K. Dobbins is listed as the team’s top running back as they head into Sunday’s opener against the Titans. RJ Harvey, who was a second-round pick in April, is listed behind him.

Dobbins bounced back from three injury-plagued seasons with the Ravens by signing with the Chargers and rushing 195 times for 905 yards and five touchdowns. The Chargers signed Najee Harris, which left Dobbins to sit on the open market until June.

The Broncos had already drafted Harvey by that point, but Dobbins made the most of his summer opportunities and put himself into position to play a significant role for a team with high hopes after they ended a long playof drought in 2024.