J.K. Dobbins: It’s been a long journey, but it’s made me stronger

After Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins ran 10 times for 135 yards in the team’s season-opening win, he said he thinks he can be “way better” in future games.

Dobbins’s second game for the AFC West team may not have been way better, but it definitely showed that the opener wasn’t a fluke. Dobbins posted 17 carries for 131 yards in a win over the Panthers and he is the NFL’s leading rusher after two weeks.

That production would be remarkable for any back, but it’s particularly impressive for one who played nine games over the last three seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries. Dobbins acknowledged going through “some dark days” during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show this week and said he wondered if a team would sign him after last year’s Achilles tear, but that he was able to keep going because the process made him a stronger person.

“I always had those thoughts sometimes, but I would always snap back,” Dobbins said. “It was really fast, after a prayer. It’s been a long journey, but it’s been making me stronger as a man and mentally, as well.”

Dobbins and the Chargers have been a big success through two weeks. Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh will be the next chance to show that they’ve found the right formula for continued success.