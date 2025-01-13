J.K. Dobbins on free agency: I’d love to stay here

The Chargers’ offseason began after Saturday afternoon’s loss to the Texans and that means a number of players will be heading toward a possible departure in free agency.

One member of that group is running back J.K. Dobbins, who signed a one-year deal with the team last year. Dobbins was coming off three injury-ravaged season with the Ravens, but he appeared in 13 regular season games and set career highs with 905 rushing yards and 1,058 total yards from scrimmage.

Dobbins joined the rest of the team in struggling to perform against Houston, but the overall experience is one he’d like to run back in 2025.

“I love it here. The ‘Bolt Fam’ has welcomed me with open arms,” Dobbins said, via the team’s website. “They love me even people counted me out. I would love to be here. Only God could say what happens in the future, but I would love to be here.”

There’s no reason to think the Chargers are ready to move on from Dobbins, but there will be much to play out as they and the rest of the league move toward March.