J.K. Dobbins scores 5-yard touchdown, Broncos lead 28-20

  
Published September 14, 2025 06:02 PM

The Broncos have extended their lead to start the second half.

J.K. Dobbins put in a 5-yard touchdown run to give Denver a 28-20 advantage over Indianapolis.

The Broncos faced just one third down on the first possession of the second half, which quarterback Bo Nix converted with an 18-yard scramble down to the Indianapolis 36.

Nix completed all four of his passes on the possession, helping the Broncos score in just seven plays while taking 3:47 off the clock.

Nix is now 18-of-22 for 151 yards with three touchdowns. Receiver Troy Franklin leads with seven catches for 74 yards with a touchdown. Dobbins has nine carries for 44 yards.