J.K. Dobbins will visit Broncos

It’s been a very quiet free-agency period for veteran running back J.K. Dobbins. That’s about to change.

Dobbins will visit the Broncos on Thursday, according to NFL Media. He’ll dine with Denver officials on Wednesday night.

The Broncos currently have five running backs on the roster: Jaleel McLauglin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson, and rookie RJ Harvey. Harvey is generally expected to be the starter.

In his only season with the Chargers, Dobbins had a career-high 905 rushing yards in 13 games. He added 153 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.

Dobbins started his career as a second-round pick of the Ravens. As a rookie, he rushed for 805 yards on 134 carries, an average of 6.0 yards per attempt. He tore an ACL in the 2021 preseason, gained 520 rushing yards in eight games in 2022, and then tore an Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

He finished second to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for comeback player of the year in 2024.

The Chargers applied the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender to Dobbins in April, extending the window for his departure to count toward the compensatory pick formula for both the Chargers and his new team.

Dobbins has played incredibly well when healthy, but injuries have kept him from fully realizing his potential — and his compensation.