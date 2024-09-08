Jack Conklin among Browns’ inactives vs. Cowboys

The Browns already knew they wouldn’t have left tackle Jedrick Willis Jr., who continues to work his way back from a knee injury. They also won’t have right tackle Jack Conklin.

The veteran, who might have started at left tackle, is inactive.

The Browns announced that Dawand Jones will start at right tackle and James Hudson III will start at left tackle. Neither is a great option with DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons as the Cowboys’ top edge rushers.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, cornerback Myles Harden, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and offensive guard Javion Cohen. Thompson-Robinson will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Andrew Booth, linebacker Buddy Johnson, wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, tight end John Stephens Jr. and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko.