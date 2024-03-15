Jack Gibbens re-signs with Titans

Linebacker Jack Gibbens is officially back with the Titans.

The Titans tendered Gibbens as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this week and the team announced on Thursday that Gibbens has signed that tender offer. There wasn’t much suspense as Gibbens was not able to negotiate with other teams once the tender was offered, but it’s still a box the team can check off.

Gibbens played five games with the Titans in 2022 and then started 13 of the 14 games he played last season. He had 95 tackles, a sack, and three passes defensed in those appearances.

The Titans signed Kenneth Murray as a free agent this week and he could slot in next to Gibbens in the starting lineup come the fall.