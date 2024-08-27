 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett calls his shoulder “fine,” views himself as opening day starter

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:07 PM

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his shoulder during his only drive of Sunday night’s preseason finale at Washington.

Brissett said Tuesday that his shoulder is “100 percent fine.”

It’s good,” Brissett told WEEI on Tuesday afternoon. “I think it was more of like a precautionary measure. . . . I’m fine. I hadn’t gotten hit in eight months, so it kind of surprised me more than anything. I feel good, excited, ready for the season.”

The Patriots still haven’t named a starter for the season opener against the Bengals, but it is expected that Brissett will draw the start ahead of rookie Drake Maye.

Brissett said he views himself as the starter.

“In my eyes, I am [starting Week 1],” Brissett said. “I haven’t heard anything differently. So that’s what I have to go off of.”

He went 5-of-14 for 36 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games.