Jacoby Brissett: I’m not going to overreact to possibility of QB change

  
Published September 20, 2024 06:50 AM

The Patriots gave Drake Maye his first NFL playing time late in Thursday’s 24-3 loss to the Jets and that meant head coach Jerod Mayo fielded questions about turning the offense over to the rookie quarterback on a full-time basis.

Mayo said “I don’t know” when asked if the team will make a change after watching Jacoby Brissett go 12-of-18 for 98 yards while being sacked five times. When it was time for Brissett to meet the media, he said “of course” he still feels like the starter and said he wasn’t going to lose sleep over what Mayo said in his press conference.

“I’m not going to overreact to something that I didn’t hear,” Brissett said, via a transcript from the Jets.

It has always been a matter of time before the Patriots make a permanent change at quarterback, but two competitive outings to open the season suggested it might be a while. Thursday night wasn’t competitive and there won’t be many of those outings before the team charts a new course.