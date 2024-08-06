Jacoby Jones died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease

Former NFL kick returner Jacoby Jones died in his sleep at his home in New Orleans on July 14. The medical examiner has ruled that Jones died of natural causes, TMZ Sports reports Tuesday.

Hypertensive cardiovascular disease, heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure, was listed as the cause of death. Jones was only 40.

Jones played nine NFL seasons with five teams, becoming a household name in the 2012 postseason with the Ravens when he scored three touchdowns, including a 108-yard touchdown in Super Bowl SLVII.

He recently accepted a job to become the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025.

Jones is survived by his mother, Emily, his son, Little Jacoby, and other family members.