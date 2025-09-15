Jadeveon Clowney expects to play this week

The Cowboys officially signed Jadeveon Clowney and the veteran edge rusher doesn’t feel like he needs much time to get ready to start contributing to their defense.

Clowney has not practiced with the Cowboys at this point, but noted that he signed with the Titans in September 2020 and played in their season opener later that week.

“I do expect to play, but I don’t know the snap count,” Clowney said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “That’s up to the coaches. I walked into Tennessee in Week 1 and played 40 snaps in [Denver]. It’s nothing new to me. It’s football. Just go out there, be physical and play your game.”

The Cowboys have three sacks and 11 quarterback hits through the first two weeks of the season. If the signing works out as hoped, Clowney will boost those numbers over the final 15 games on the schedule.