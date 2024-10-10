Jadeveon Clowney remains out of practice for Panthers

The Panthers turned in another lengthy injury report on Thursday.

It is headlined by linebacker Jadeveon Clowney missing practice for the second straight day. Clowney left last Sunday’s loss to the Bears with a shoulder injury.

Clowney has 12 tackles and a sack on the season.

The Panthers also practiced without defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (ankle) after he was limited on Wednesday. Center Austin Corbett (bicep), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring, groin), tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion), and center Andrew Raym (concussion) remained out of practice.

Left tackle Ickey Ekonwu (elbow), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) were limited participants after being listed as full participants Wednesday. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle) was limited for the second straight day.