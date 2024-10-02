 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaelan Phillips will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury

  
Published October 2, 2024 04:03 PM

Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips shared some bad news on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Phillips hurt his knee in Monday night’s loss to the Titans and he announced that he will miss the rest of the season as a result. Phillips did not share the specifics of the injury, but wrote that he will be having reconstructive surgery as a result.

Phillips also wrote that he’s “devastated” to miss another season, which references the torn Achilles he suffered on Black Friday last year. Phillips was able to recover from that injury in time to start this season on the field, but he’ll have another long offseason of rehab between him and the start of the 2025 campaign.

Phillips had two tackles and a sack in the first four games of the season.