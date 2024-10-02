Jaelan Phillips will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury

Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips shared some bad news on his Instagram account Wednesday.

Phillips hurt his knee in Monday night’s loss to the Titans and he announced that he will miss the rest of the season as a result. Phillips did not share the specifics of the injury, but wrote that he will be having reconstructive surgery as a result.

Phillips also wrote that he’s “devastated” to miss another season, which references the torn Achilles he suffered on Black Friday last year. Phillips was able to recover from that injury in time to start this season on the field, but he’ll have another long offseason of rehab between him and the start of the 2025 campaign.

Phillips had two tackles and a sack in the first four games of the season.