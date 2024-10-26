Jaguars activate Foye Oluokun, clear Cam Robinson to play Sunday

The Jaguars will have linebacker Foye Oluokun back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Oluokun was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week and he was activated on Saturday. Oluokun has missed the last four games with a foot injury and his return should be a boost for the Jacksonville defense.

The Jaguars will also have left tackle Cam Robinson. The team announced that Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and no longer has an injury designation.

Safety Andrew Wingard (knee) will not be activated from injured reserve for this game. Running back Jake Funk and defensive end Joe Gaziano were elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.