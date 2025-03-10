Jaguars agree to one-year deal with WR Dyami Brown

The Jaguars are adding a receiver.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Dyami Brown is heading to Jacksonville on a one-year deal.

The initial report indicates Brown’s contract is worth $10 million, which can move up to $12 million.

Brown, 25, just completed his rookie contract with the Commanders. He set career-highs with 30 receptions and 308 receiving yards in 2024. He was on the field for 44 percent of offensive snaps in his 16 games played with three starts.

A third-round pick in 2021, Brown has 59 career catches for 784 yards with four TDs.

Brown was No. 69 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents in 2025.