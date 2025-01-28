 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce defensive coordinator interview with Patrick Graham

  
Published January 28, 2025 06:33 AM

Patrick Graham won’t be the head coach of the Jaguars, but he is in the mix for another job in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars announced that they completed an interview with Graham for their defensive coordinator job on Monday night. They also interviewed Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

Graham had two interviews with the Jaguars for their head coaching position before they hired Liam Coen. The second, in-person interview came just before the Jags got a deal done with Coen.

Graham spent the last three seasons as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator. He has also been a coordinator with the Giants and Dolphins.