Jaguars announce five roster moves

The Jaguars announced five roster moves Tuesday.

They officially signed defensive end Rasheem Green, defensive end Raymond Johnson and linebacker Tanner Muse. Jacksonville waived defensive end Andre Carter and linebacker Trey Kiser in corresponding moves.

The Seahawks made Green a third-round pick in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Seattle. He played 53 games with 24 starts for the Seahawks. Green then went to the Texans in 2022, the Bears in 2023 and now the Jaguars for this season.

Johnson originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and totaled four tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss. He also spent time on the practice squads of the Bengals (2022) and Lions (2023).

Muse entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020. He has appeared in games for the Seahawks (2021-22) and the Chargers (2023). His career totals include 33 games played, nine tackles and one pass defensed, along with 12 tackles on special teams.