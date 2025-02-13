Jaguars announce G.M. interview with Brandon Brown

The Jaguars completed an interview for their General Manager position on Thursday.

The team announced that they finished a meeting with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown. He’s the fifth candidate that the team has interviewed so far this week.

Brown has been in his current job since 2022. He spent five seasons with the Eagles before coming to the Giants and began his NFL career by spending two seasons with the Colts.

The Jaguars have also interviewed Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, and 49ers director/scouting and football operations Josh Williams. They fired Trent Baalke just before hiring head coach Liam Coen last month.

