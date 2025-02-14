Jaguars announce G.M. interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan

Jacksonville has completed another interview for its General Manager vacancy.

The Jaguars announced they’ve spoken with Jon-Eric Sullivan for the role.

Sullivan has spent his NFL career with the Packers, beginning his tenure with the franchise as an intern way back in 2003. He worked his way up the scouting department to become director of college scouting in 2016. He was promoted to co-director of player personnel in 2018 and vice president of player personnel in 2022.

Jacksonville has also announced interviews with Ian Cunningham, Chad Alexander, Jon Robinson, Brandon Brown, Terrance Gray, Trey Brown, James Gladstone, and Josh Williams.