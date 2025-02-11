 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce interview with Josh Williams for General Manager

  
Published February 11, 2025 05:04 PM

Jacksonville’s search for a new General Manager is starting to heat up.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that the club has interviewed Josh Williams for the role.

Williams has worked for the 49ers for over a decade and just completed his first year as director, scouting and football operations. He was a national scout from 2022-2023 and an area scout for the previous five seasons.

San Francisco describes his current role as directing pro and college scouting efforts, supporting player development, and assisting in contract negotiations.

He first joined the club as an assistant in the scouting department.

Williams played his college ball at Columbia as a receiver.