Jaguars apparently will have their G.M. in place very soon

On Wednesday, the Jaguars began a final wave of in-person interviews with G.M. candidates. The clock is ticking on the making of a hire.

Owner Shad Khan previously said his team will have a new General Manager in place by the end of February, which has exactly one week left. With the on-field workouts at the Scouting Combine beginning on Thursday, it makes sense to move quickly.

There’s another reason to think a hire is imminent. In the schedule of coach and G.M. media availability distributed on Friday, there’s a spot reserved at 11:30 a.m. ET Tuesday for “Jaguars GM TBD,” 30 minutes after the start of new coach Liam Coen’s press conference.

If the Jaguars plan to have an introductory press conference before the contingent heads to Indianapolis, that would leave Monday. Which points to the targeting of a hire within the next couple of days.

None of this is binding. It’s better to make the right decision late than the wrong decision on time. Regardless, the signs are pointing to the Jaguars having a new General Manager in place in the very near future. Possibly by the end of the day.