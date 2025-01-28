Shad Khan: Jaguars will have a GM by end of February

The Jaguars fired General Manager Trent Baalke as a prelude for hiring new head coach Liam Coen. Now the work on finding Baalke’s replacement begins.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said at Monday’s press conference introducing Coen that the next GM of the Jaguars may not be hired until the end of next month.

“I think that date is February 28, I believe that’s the NFL-mandated. Our priority is to get Liam settled in and have him build his staff, and then start the search. But we’re hoping to be done by that date,” Khan said, via News 4 in Jacksonville.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins on February 27, so that’s around when the new GM will be ready to go in Jacksonville. It’s clear that Khan plans to hire someone who can work with Coen, as concerns Coen had about Baalke appear to have played a part in Baalke’s departure. Coen and a new GM will be tasked with rebuilding a team that has fallen well short of expectations since drafting Trevor Lawrence.