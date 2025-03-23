 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_figures_250321.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL figures deserving of a reality show
nbc_pft_sanders_250321.jpg
Sanders remains tough amid pre-draft noise
nbc_pft_crystalball_250321.jpg
Crystal Ball: QB Musical Chairs edition

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars are only team that hasn’t re-signed an unrestricted free agent

  
Published March 22, 2025 11:04 PM

The Jaguars have been overhauling their roster. It was obvious when they started dumping players, not long before the new league year began. It’s become even more obvious given their efforts, or lack thereof, to bring back their free agents.

As noted by Travis Holmes of BigCatCountry.com, the Jaguars are the only team to re-sign none of their unrestricted free agents.

The Browns hadn’t, either. But when Cleveland re-signed linebacker Devin Bush, the Jaguars were the last team left to not bring back one of their own.

The Jaguars had nine unrestricted free agents. Five have signed elsewhere. Four remain unsigned. (In December, left tackle Walker Little signed an extension. Without the new deal, he would have been an unrestricted free agent, too.)

The Jaguars initially fired coach Doug Pederson before later firing G.M. Trent Baalke. The new regime, with coach Liam Coen and G.M. James Gladstone, are doing what they can to make a break from the underachieving roster of the recent past.