Jaguars are only team that hasn’t re-signed an unrestricted free agent

The Jaguars have been overhauling their roster. It was obvious when they started dumping players, not long before the new league year began. It’s become even more obvious given their efforts, or lack thereof, to bring back their free agents.

As noted by Travis Holmes of BigCatCountry.com, the Jaguars are the only team to re-sign none of their unrestricted free agents.

The Browns hadn’t, either. But when Cleveland re-signed linebacker Devin Bush, the Jaguars were the last team left to not bring back one of their own.

The Jaguars had nine unrestricted free agents. Five have signed elsewhere. Four remain unsigned. (In December, left tackle Walker Little signed an extension. Without the new deal, he would have been an unrestricted free agent, too.)

The Jaguars initially fired coach Doug Pederson before later firing G.M. Trent Baalke. The new regime, with coach Liam Coen and G.M. James Gladstone, are doing what they can to make a break from the underachieving roster of the recent past.