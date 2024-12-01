T Walker Little agrees to three-year extension with Jaguars

The Jaguars took care of a little business ahead of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed on a three-year contract extension with left tackle Walker Little. It’s a $45 million deal with $26 million in guaranteed money.

Little was a second-round pick in 2021 and he started 17 games over his first three seasons. He did not start any of the first seven games of this season, but took over at left tackle after the Jaguars traded Cam Robinson to the Vikings.

That’s not much of a track record, but it is apparently enough for the Jaguars to know they want Little to remain a piece of their puzzle for the long term.