MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars bringing back Tre Herndon on a one-year deal

  
Published March 17, 2023 02:46 PM
Free agent cornerback Tre Herndon is returning to the Jaguars for a fifth season.

Herndon, 27, has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.6 million deal guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Herndon has played 67 games with 30 starts in his career after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has seen action on 2,626 defensive snap and 438 on special teams.

He has 197 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and 23 pass breakups in his career.

Herndon played 15 games with one start last season and totaled 36 tackles, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.