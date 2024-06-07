 Skip navigation
Jaguars claim C Jack Anderson off waivers

  
Published June 7, 2024 05:09 PM

The Jaguars continued to address their offensive line depth Friday.

They claimed center Jack Anderson off waivers, the team announced. The Colts waived Anderson on Thursday.

The Jaguars have Luke Fortner and Darryl Williams at the position behind Mitch Morse.

Anderson has played 15 career games with three starts in his time with the Colts (2023), Giants (2022-23), Eagles (2021-22) and Bills (2021).

In 2023, he saw action in one game with Indianapolis.

Anderson was originally selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.