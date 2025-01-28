 Skip navigation
Jaguars complete defensive coordinator interview with Aubrey Pleasant

  
Published January 28, 2025 10:35 AM

The Jaguars added another name to the mix in their defensive coordinator search on Tuesday morning.

The team announced that they have completed an interview with Rams defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant joined the Rams in 2023 and he added the assistant head coach title for the 2024 season. He was also the Rams’ cornerbacks coach from 2017-2020 and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen was also on the team’s staff for the last three of those seasons.

The interview with Pleasant is the third the Jaguars have conducted in their defensive coordinator search. They have also interviewed Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.