Jaguars cut Terrell Edmunds

Terrell Edmunds didn’t make the Jaguars’ 53-player roster, but he might still remain in Jacksonville.

Edmunds is being released today but the Jaguars would like to sign him to the practice squad if he doesn’t sign with a 53-player roster elsewhere, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A veteran safety who was the Steelers’ first-round draft pick in 2018, Edmunds played five seasons in Pittsburgh before signing in Philadelphia last offseason. The Eagles then traded Edmunds to the Titans during the 2023 regular season, and he played the rest of the year in Tennessee before he signed with the Jaguars in May.

Although he was a starter in Pittsburgh, Edmunds was primarily a backup last year, and the Titans didn’t see him making enough of a push for playing time this season.