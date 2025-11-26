 Skip navigation
Jaguars designate S Eric Murray for return from IR

  
Published November 26, 2025 10:54 AM

The Jaguars could be getting some help in their secondary in the near future.

Safety Eric Murray was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. The move opens a 21-day window for him to practice before he must be activated or shut down for the season. Murray can be activated at any point in that window.

Murray started the first seven games of the season, but has missed the last four games with a neck injury.

Murray had 34 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed before going on injured reserve. The 10-year veteran joined the Jaguars this offseason after playing for the Texans, Browns and Chiefs earlier in his career.