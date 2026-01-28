Jaguars hire defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo, offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci

The Jaguars added a pair of coaches to Liam Coen’s staff on Wednesday.

They announced the hiring of defensive pass game coordinator Mathieu Araujo and offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci. The moves come a day after the team announced that offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will be back for the 2026 season.

Araujo spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins and was the team’s cornerbacks coach for the last two years. He interviewed for the Jets defensive coordinator job, but they wound up hiring Araujo’s Miami colleague Brian Duker for the role.

Picucci was the offensive line coach for the Buccaneers in 2025 and their assistant line coach in 2024. Coen was the offensive coordinator in Tampa in 2024 and also worked with Coen at Kentucky in 2023.