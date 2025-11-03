Jaguars hold off Raiders 30-29 in overtime

Jaguars kicker Cam Little broke the NFL record with a 68-yard field goal on the final play of the first half. It broke the old mark of 66 that Justin Tucker kicked for the Ravens against the Lions in 2021.

But Little’s biggest kick was a 48-yarder with 16 seconds left in regulation that tied the game 23-23.

The Jaguars then won in overtime, beating the Raiders 30-29. Jacksonville broke its two-game losing streak and improved to 5-3, while Las Vegas fell to 2-6.

The Jaguars won the overtime coin toss and elected to receive. It is the first time under the new format that a team has chosen to receive to start overtime. The three other teams that won the overtime coin toss chose to kickoff.

Jaguars kick returner Austin Trammell returned Daniel Carlson’s kickoff 54 yards to the Las Vegas 44 before the kicker tackled him. They went 44 yards in 10 plays before Trevor Lawrence leaped and reached across the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Jacksonville left only 3:24 on the clock for the Raiders, who used all but 16 to get within a point on Brock Bowers’ third touchdown of the night. They decided to go for the win, and Geno Smith’s pass on the 2-point conversion was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Bowers, playing for the first time since Week 4, returned and reminded everyone why he made the All-Pro team as a rookie. The Raiders tight end caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

The teams played one of the worst first halves of the season, memorable only for Little’s record-setting kick. The rest of the game, though, was a different story as the teams combined for 37 points in the second half and another 13 in overtime.

The Jaguars outgained the Raiders 367 to 331.

Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and went 23-of-34 for 220 yards and an interception. Travis Etienne ran 22 times for 84 yards, and Parker Washington caught eight passes for 90 yards.

Smith was 29-of-39 for 284 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Ashton Jeanty had a touchdown reception.