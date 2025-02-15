Jaguars interview Champ Kelly for GM job

Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly has interviewed with the Jaguars for their general manager vacancy.

Kelly just completed his third year as assistant GM in Las Vegas. He also briefly served as interim GM between the firing of Dave Ziegler and the hiring of Tom Telesco. He has previously worked in the scouting departments of the Bears and Broncos.

The Jaguars announced that they have completed all their virtual interviews for their GM opening and will begin in-person interviews next week.

Jacksonville’s GM job has been open since the departure of Trent Baalke, who was jettisoned just before the hiring of new head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars will be looking for a GM who can work well with Coen, which Coen apparently didn’t think Baalke could do.

The other GM interviews the Jaguars have announced are Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bears Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham, Chargers Assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, former Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Giants Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray, Bengals Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown, Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone and 49ers Director/Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.