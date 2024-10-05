 Skip navigation
Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen cleared to play Sunday vs. Colts

  
Published October 5, 2024 05:09 PM

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

The Jaguars announced today that Hines-Allen has cleared the concussion protocol and will play tomorrow. Hines-Allen had previously been listed as questionable for the game against the Colts.

Hines-Allen only has one sack this season, a disappointing start after he had a career-high 17.5 sacks last season and was rewarded with a five-year, $150 million contract this offseason.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that Hines-Allen was doing well, and now it’s official that he’ll be ready to put pressure on Colts quarterback Joe Flacco, who is likely to start in place of the injured Anthony Richardson.