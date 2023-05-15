Jaguars, Lions will have joint practices in August

The Lions will be featured in the NFL’s 2023 kickoff game against the Chiefs. But before they do that, they’ll look to get ready for the season with some work against another AFC playoff team from last year.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed during his Friday press conference that his club will hold joint practices with the Lions this summer.

The two teams are playing in the second week of the preseason. Pederson said the Jags will be in Detroit for the joint practices ahead of the game.

Jacksonville finished last season winning six of the last seven games after the bye. But that only loss came at Detroit, when the Lions beat the Jags 40-14.

In that game, Jacksonville registered 266 yards of offense while Detroit racked up 437.