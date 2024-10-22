 Skip navigation
Jaguars open window for Foye Oluokun, Andrew Wingard to return

  
Published October 22, 2024 12:09 PM

The Jaguars have opened the window for a couple of defensive players to return to active duty.

The team announced on Tuesday that linebacker Foye Oluokun and safety Andrew Wingard will return to practice. Both players will have 21 days to work out with the team before they will have to be activated or shut down for the season.

Oluokun has been out since Week Three with a foot injury. He had 22 tackles and a sack in the first three games of the year.

Wingard was placed on injured reserve when the Jaguars set their initial 53-man roster. He injured his knee in August.

The Jaguars also announced that they have released cornerback Tre Flowers, which leaves them with an open spot to fill ahead of this weekend’s game against the Packers. Flowers had three tackles in four appearances with the Jags this season.